ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Brazil's real eyes longest losing streak since October

  • Real slides for fifth straight session.
  • Oil jump boosts Mexico, Colombia FX.
  • Colombia c.bank seen holding rates.
Reuters 26 Mar 2021

Brazil's real was on its longest losing run this year on Friday, hit by worries about a coronavirus pandemic that is spiraling out of control and a stronger dollar as investors bet on a speedy US economic recovery.

The real weakened for a fifth straight day in what could be its first five-day losing streak since late October.

Meanwhile, a near 4% jump in crude prices after a massive traffic jam caused by a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal - a major global trade route - lifted currencies of oil exporters Colombia and Mexico.

Brazil registered a record 100,158 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a day after it surpassed 300,000 fatalities from the pandemic, the world's worst death toll after the United States.

"Vaccines are rolling out gradually and the government does not have the fiscal ammunition it did last year, and if it were to pursue similar policies it would be flirting even closer with a fiscal crisis scenario," Ramiro Sugranes, senior analyst for Latin America research at FrontierView told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

"What this means essentially is that the Brazilian economy will likely underperform relative to other peers, especially in the first half this year."

The lower house approved Brazil's 2021 budget, which includes more than 25 billion reais ($4.43 billion) in cuts, sending it to the Senate for approval.

The Colombian peso gained for the first time this week ahead of a central bank policy decision where the board is likely to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75%.

Colombia's policy decision comes after central banks in Mexico, South Africa and the Philippines this week held interest rates as they balanced the need for spurring economic growth while keeping a lid on inflation.

Still, an index of EM currencies was on course for its biggest weekly decline since September as investors snapped up the greenback on hopes of a stimulus-driven US recovery.

Latin American stocks were supported by rising commodity prices on Friday, but were also headed for weekly declines.

