NCOC asks provinces to strictly enforce COVID-19 SOPs

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday asked the provinces to take stern action against those violating COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

As per details, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar chaired that NCOC meeting in Islamabad to discuss the overall COVID-19 situation in the country.

The participants expressed displeasure over violation of COVID-19 SOPs in public places, marriage ceremonies, restaurants and in the transport sector across the country. They asked provinces to take strict measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The meeting was informed that the registration of people above 50 years of age for COVID-19 vaccination will begin from 30th of March.