ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan's record budget clears parliament, more COVID-19 spending eyed

  • 106.6 trln yen budget contains COVID-19 reserve of 5 trln yen.
  • FY2021/22 budget approval may pave way for more spending.
  • Finmin vows to combat virus, revive economy, fix finances.
Reuters 26 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japan's record budget worth almost $1 trillion for the next fiscal year was approved by parliament on Friday, raising speculation over yet more spending ahead in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 106.6 trillion yen ($976 billion) budget for the year from April 1 features 5 trillion yen in emergency spending related to the pandemic. That follows three COVID-19 packages worth a combined $3 trillion already rolled out in the current fiscal year.

The world's third-largest economy stands on the cusp of a slump this quarter due to a second coronavirus-related state of emergency imposed from early January through last week in Tokyo and some other areas. The economy last contracted in the April-June quarter last year.

Some analysts anticipate more spending will be announced as politicians clamour for the fiscal tap to be kept wide open while government borrowing costs are in turn kept low by the central bank's money printing.

"Large economic measures will be sought in the fiscal 2021 albeit at a smaller scale than the current fiscal year," said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"As the low interest rate policy drags on, the autonomous mechanism won't work in the way that encourages politicians to aim for fiscal reform."

Finance Minister Taro Aso has so far resisted the idea of further spending, saying that the government's immediate focus is to enact the budget and that emergency reserves can be tapped as needed.

"I'm not currently considering another extra budget," Aso told reporters after the budget passage. "I know other countries are raising corporate tax (to restore public finances) but I'm not currently thinking of a corporate or sales tax hike either."

The budget for the coming year hit a record high due to snowballing social security spending to support the rapidly ageing population as well as due to record defence spending to counter threats from North Korea and China.

It also contains spending to help achieve a digital transformation and carbon neutrality, further increasing Japan's debt burden - the heaviest in the industrial world at more than 2.5 times the size of the economy.

coronavirus pandemic Japan's GDP Japan's Parliament Japan's budget

Japan's record budget clears parliament, more COVID-19 spending eyed

Nadeem Babar has been asked to resign by PM Imran: Asad Umar

WHO yet to receive complete documentation for Sputnik V pre-qualification

WB approves $ 600mn to support expansion of Pakistan’s Ehsaas program

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since July after 4,368 people test positive in 24 hours

After 17 years, first PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport

'I plan to run for re-election, that's my expectation', says President Biden at his first solo news conference since taking office

Saudi reports fire at oil terminal as Huthis escalate attacks

Hard to meet May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, says Biden

Mexico passes 200,000 Covid deaths

O level exams to be held after May 15: Education minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters