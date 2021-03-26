Business & Finance
South Africa's record low lending rates ‘won't last forever’
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's record low lending rates, which the central bank kept unchanged on Thursday despite rate hikes by fellow emerging markets, will not last forever, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Friday during an online address.
