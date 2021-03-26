Markets
US oil may test resistance at $59.78
- The bounce from $57.25 consists of three waves.
26 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $59.78 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $61.35.
The bounce from $57.25 consists of three waves.
Two waves have completed. The current wave c is travelling towards $61.35, as these waves may make up a flat pattern.
A break below $58.82 could be followed by a drop into $57.25-$58 range.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
WB approves $ 600mn to support expansion of Pakistan’s Ehsaas program
US oil may test resistance at $59.78
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since July after 4,368 people test positive in 24 hours
After 17 years, first PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport
'I plan to run for re-election, that's my expectation', says President Biden at his first solo news conference since taking office
Saudi reports fire at oil terminal as Huthis escalate attacks
Hard to meet May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, says Biden
Mexico passes 200,000 Covid deaths
O level exams to be held after May 15: Education minister
Bill says SBP accountability being enhanced
Fiscal year 2016: IMF claims data on govt guarantees reported inaccurately
FIR registered against ‘sugar mafia’: adviser
Read more stories
Comments