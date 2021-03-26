US oil may test resistance at $59.78

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $59.78 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $61.35.

The bounce from $57.25 consists of three waves.

Two waves have completed. The current wave c is travelling towards $61.35, as these waves may make up a flat pattern.

A break below $58.82 could be followed by a drop into $57.25-$58 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.