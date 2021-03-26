Markets
- The current wave C is expected to travel below 3,667 ringgit, the bottom of the wave A.
26 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may fall to 3,798 ringgit per tonne, as suggested by its wave pattern and a retracement analysis.
The fall from 4,192 ringgit consists of three waves. So far, only two have completed. The current wave C is expected to travel below 3,667 ringgit, the bottom of the wave A.
A break below 3,798 ringgit could cause a fall into 3,676-3,744 ringgit, while a break above 3,930 ringgit may lead to a gain to 3,991 ringgit.
