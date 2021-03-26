Markets
Brent oil may rise towards $64.51
26 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a resistance at $62.89 per barrel and rise towards $64.51.
The bounce from $60.27 may consist of three waves. So far, only two have unfolded.
The current wave c may travel to $64.51 or a level slightly higher.
Support is at $61.89, a break below which could cause a fall into $60.27-$61.05 range.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
