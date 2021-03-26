ANL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.79%)
ASC 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
DGKC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.82%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.86%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.25%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.99%)
PAEL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (6.87%)
PTC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.49%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
SNGP 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.24%)
TRG 163.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 30.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.44%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,920 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)
BR30 26,123 Increased By ▲ 70.81 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,586 Decreased By ▼ -140.18 (-0.31%)
KSE30 18,770 Decreased By ▼ -80.04 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Park In-bee grabs first-round lead at LPGA Kia Classic

  • "But definitely happy to be back playing and even happier that the first round went to my liking," she said.
AFP 26 Mar 2021

LOS ANGELES: LPGA Hall of Famer Park In-bee launched her 2021 campaign in style Thursday, rolling in six birdies in a six-under 66 for the first-round lead at the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California.

Park, whose 20 LPGA victories include seven major titles, seized the solo lead with her last birdie of the day at the 17th, move a stroke ahead of fellow South Korean Kim Hyo-joo at Aviara north of San Diego.

"Really happy with the round today, especially I putted really good on these greens today, so I'm really happy with that," Park, a former world number one currently ranked fourth, said.

"I know it's going to be test of some patience this week with the putting green and obviously being my first week out I am probably a little bit rusty, so I'm just trying to get the tournament feeling going for the next three days.

"If the results are good, it's great. But if not, I'm just warming up."

In chilly, rainy conditions, Kim had set the early target at five-under par 67.

She had eight birdies in a round bookended by two of her three bogeys at the first and 18th.

"Today I also made a lot of mistakes that I shouldn't have made, and (Friday) I'm looking forward to not making as many mistakes and having a great round," Kim, ranked eighth in the world, said.

Kim is playing her first LPGA event since November of 2019. She won twice on the Korean LPGA in 2020.

She said her transition back to competition in the United States has been "a little bit frustrated and awkward ... just speaking English all of a sudden and a lot of it at one time.

"But definitely happy to be back playing and even happier that the first round went to my liking," she said.

Germany's Sophia Popov, Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow, England's Mel Reid and South Korean Chun In-gee were tied for third on 68.

It was a further stroke back to South Korea's Amy Yang and American Mina Harigae.

Defending champion Nasa Hataoka of Japan had a difficult day that included a triple-bogey seven at the 18th and five bogeys that left her on seven-over 79.

LPGA Famer Park In bee Kim Hyo joo San Diego.

Park In-bee grabs first-round lead at LPGA Kia Classic

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since July after 4,368 people test positive in 24 hours

After 17 years, first PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport

'I plan to run for re-election, that's my expectation', says President Biden at his first solo news conference since taking office

Saudi reports fire at oil terminal as Huthis escalate attacks

Hard to meet May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, says Biden

Mexico passes 200,000 Covid deaths

O level exams to be held after May 15: Education minister

Bill says SBP accountability being enhanced

Fiscal year 2016: IMF claims data on govt guarantees reported inaccurately

FIR registered against ‘sugar mafia’: adviser

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters