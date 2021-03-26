O level exams to be held after May 15: Education minister

Cambridge Assessment International Education has agreed to reschedule O Level exams in Pakistan and decided to hold exams after May 15.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Twitter. He said that after detailed discussions, Cambridge has agreed to reschedule O Level exams to after May 15, adding that details will be shared later by them.

But, the minister said that A and As Level exams will take place as per the original timetable, following all the Standard Operating Procedures.

"We are working hard to support efforts by schools and authorities in Pakistan to keep students safe and help them progress with their education. As the Federal Minister for Education has announced today, we have been discussing this carefully with education officials in the government," Cambridge said.

In another tweet, Mahmood said that he also wants all students to know that decisions are made keeping the students' best interest in view 'not what is popular'. "Educational institutions are closed on the advice of health authorities. Decisions about exams are being made considering what is best for them. Have faith," he tweeted.