PSP welcomes SC decision on LB setup

Recorder Report 26 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to restore the local bodies’ setup of Punjab and demanded that the local bodies be restored in other provinces of Pakistan as well.

“By suspending the local bodies system, the provincial governments have not only usurped powers and resources but also deprived the people of basic amenities,” he stated while talking to area notables at the central election office of NA-249.

Mustafa Kamal said that unless the entire chapter of the local government system was included in the Constitution, it was not possible to devolve the administrative powers and resources on the lowest level in the country.

Upon coming to power, he vowed that the Pak Sarzameen Party would make the elections of provincial and National assemblies conditional on the election of empowered local governments through the Constitution of Pakistan.

He further said that the local government system was the only way to solve the problems of the people.

As long as powers and resources were not devolved to the lowest level, real democracy would not prevail in the country.

“Water, health, sanitation, education, infrastructure and all basic human needs depend on an effective local government system. Unfortunately, every elected chief minister interprets the Constitution in his own way and limits powers and resources to himself, which is detrimental to the country and the nation,” he said.

