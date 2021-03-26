ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
Coronavirus
Pakistan

Powerful mafia under law for first time: PM

NNI 26 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that for the first time, the powerful mafia had come under the law and action was under way against gambling and land mafia.

The prime minister, who is quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, started his limited activities and held meeting with party leaders and officials at his residence.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has, earlier, shared a photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media chairing a meeting of his media team at Bani Gala.

Other prominent figures seen in the photo are Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan and principal secretary to PM.

Senator Faisal Javed also tweeted the picture, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan was fit and fine, and doing well while holding meetings following coronavirus SOPs.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that for the first time the powerful mafia had come under the law and operations against the gambling and land mafia must continue.

He said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

The premier went on to say that Pakistan was on track to become a great welfare state, adding the team should focus on the welfare of the poor through the Ehsaas programme.

During the meeting, a report on the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) operations against the mafia was presented to the prime minister. He directed to continue the action against the powerful mafia.

The premier has advised the PTI leaders regarding different issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who got a vaccine shot on March 18, had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 20.

His wife Bushra Bibi also contracted the Covid-19 on the same day. The announcement was made by Special Assistant to the PM on Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan in a tweet uploaded on Saturday.

