NA-249 by-election: CS reviews security, administrative arrangements

Recorder Report 26 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday asked police to ensure security arrangements during By-Election in NA-249.

He was chairing an important meeting to review security and administrative arrangements for NA-249 by-elections at Sindh Secretariat.

Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh, Secretary School Ahmed Bukhsh Narejo, Secretary College Khalid Haider Shah, DIG South Javed Akbar Riaz, Regional Election Commissioner Karachi Syed Nadeem Haider, Deputy Commissioner West Saleemullah Odho, DC Keamari Mukhtiar Ali Abro, SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari and SSP West Sahai Aziz Talpur attended the meeting.

In the meeting, Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said that elections would be held on April 29 on the vacant seat of NA-249, adding that the number of registered voters in NA-249 is 339,405 and 277 polling stations.

The Provincial Election Commissioner added that the violations of the code of conduct will not be tolerated in elections.

He further said that scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates of all parties would be completed on March 25. It was decided at the meeting that CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations of NA-249.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary said that all possible facilities would be provided to the election commission by the provincial government.

