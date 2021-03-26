Alleged horse-trading in Senate polls: Sindh PA rejects adjournment motion filed by MMA MP

KARACHI: An adjournment motion filed by MMA legislator was rejected during the Sindh Assembly sitting Thursday. The motion sought a probe into “horse trading” and “sales and purchase of votes” for the Senate election.

Syed Abdul Rasheed, MMA’s sole lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly failed to get his motion admissible in the house for a debate to help form a committee to ascertain facts behind the “horse trading” and “sales and purchase of votes” for the Senate elections early this month.

The adjustment motion, which Abdul Rasheed submitted in Urdu, reads: “During the Senate Election 2021, the horse trading of the Sindh Assembly members, sales and purchase of votes has brought the privilege of the sacred house and members of the Sindh Assembly into disrepute.”

It further called the matter “serious” and sought the chair’s help to establish a committee of the house to know the facts behind the electoral scam. It said that the assembly should also step up efforts to make it sure that such scandal could never again cause contempt to the sacred house.

However, the Speaker, Aga Siraj Khan Durrani rejected the move on technical grounds, but permitted his ruling party - PPP’s lady legislator’s adjournment motion for a debate.

The motion was by tabled Sadia Javed regarding a hike in electricity tariffs. The house will hold a debate on the motion on next Monday.

The house also adopted “The Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University at Lyari Karachi (Amendment) Bill 2020” with a majority vote.

On growing cases of dig bites, the treasury and opposition exchanged different views as to how the killing menace be eradicated to save public life.

Haleem Adil Shaikh, Opposition leader of the PTI in the house asked the government, as which authority is responsible to execute the dog killing drive.

MQM’s Muhammad Hussain said that the local government, which is primarily responsible to kill astray dogs, has never sought his party’s guidelines to help end the deadly menace.

PPP’s Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the members of the Sindh Assembly are expected to legislate not to carry out dog bites protection drive.

He said that the lawmakers unanimously may file a petition in the court in this connection.

