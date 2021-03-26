ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alleged horse-trading in Senate polls: Sindh PA rejects adjournment motion filed by MMA MP

Recorder Report 26 Mar 2021

KARACHI: An adjournment motion filed by MMA legislator was rejected during the Sindh Assembly sitting Thursday. The motion sought a probe into “horse trading” and “sales and purchase of votes” for the Senate election.

Syed Abdul Rasheed, MMA’s sole lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly failed to get his motion admissible in the house for a debate to help form a committee to ascertain facts behind the “horse trading” and “sales and purchase of votes” for the Senate elections early this month.

The adjustment motion, which Abdul Rasheed submitted in Urdu, reads: “During the Senate Election 2021, the horse trading of the Sindh Assembly members, sales and purchase of votes has brought the privilege of the sacred house and members of the Sindh Assembly into disrepute.”

It further called the matter “serious” and sought the chair’s help to establish a committee of the house to know the facts behind the electoral scam. It said that the assembly should also step up efforts to make it sure that such scandal could never again cause contempt to the sacred house.

However, the Speaker, Aga Siraj Khan Durrani rejected the move on technical grounds, but permitted his ruling party - PPP’s lady legislator’s adjournment motion for a debate.

The motion was by tabled Sadia Javed regarding a hike in electricity tariffs. The house will hold a debate on the motion on next Monday.

The house also adopted “The Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University at Lyari Karachi (Amendment) Bill 2020” with a majority vote.

On growing cases of dig bites, the treasury and opposition exchanged different views as to how the killing menace be eradicated to save public life.

Haleem Adil Shaikh, Opposition leader of the PTI in the house asked the government, as which authority is responsible to execute the dog killing drive.

MQM’s Muhammad Hussain said that the local government, which is primarily responsible to kill astray dogs, has never sought his party’s guidelines to help end the deadly menace.

PPP’s Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the members of the Sindh Assembly are expected to legislate not to carry out dog bites protection drive.

He said that the lawmakers unanimously may file a petition in the court in this connection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Haleem Adil Shaikh SENATE Sindh Assembly PTI Senate election Sharjeel Inam Memon Opposition party Siraj Khan Durrani Syed Abdul Rasheed Senate Election 2021 Sadia Javed Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Muhammad Hussain

Alleged horse-trading in Senate polls: Sindh PA rejects adjournment motion filed by MMA MP

Fiscal year 2016: IMF claims data on govt guarantees reported inaccurately

FIR registered against ‘sugar mafia’: adviser

Tax assessment orders issued against 35 mills

Pakistan hires banks for three-tranche dollar bond sale

Economist explains why he opposes bill

China squeezes Western brands

SC postpones by-election in NA-75 Daska

Setback for govt: SC restores Punjab local govts

Lavrov due next month

Pakistan Day parade: Alvi says country has achieved self-reliance in defence

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.