ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC rejects NAB’s plea in Maryam’s case

Recorder Report 26 Mar 2021

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday rejected a plea of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to stop PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz from bringing her party workers on her appearance before the NAB in two inquiries.

The bench rejecting the plea of the NAB observed that the state was responsible to protect the citizens and maintain law and order and added the law would take its course if any illegal act took place.

Earlier, the NAB’s special prosecutor argued that the petition had been filed for the implementation of Article 5 of the Constitution which required every citizen to be obedient to the law.

The court asked the prosecutor, “Why have you brought this issue to the court?”

He replied the NAB wanted the court to issue a direction to Maryam Nawaz to obey the law as required under the Constitution.

“Do not involve courts in such matters and let the state perform its duty. Do you think the state is not aware of its responsibility if someone acts against the law,” the court asked the prosecutor and advised him to approach the deputy commissioner if there were issues relating to security.

The prosecutor pointed out the Rangers had been summoned to protect the office of the NAB.

“It is up to the state whether to deploy Rangers or army. Under what law this court can pass an order in this matter?” the court observed.

The court therefore disposed of the petition and asked the NAB to deal with the matter on its own.

The petition contended that the NAB summoned Maryam in two inquiries pending against her. It said at a previous appearance the respondent had gathered the political workers outside the office of NAB to deliberately hamper the proceedings and create a law and order situation.

It stated that the respondent, this time, also announced to appear before the investigation team along with the workers of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The NAB therefore asked the court to order the respondent not to appear before the NAB along with the political workers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB LHC Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz PDM Pakistan Democratic Movement Court PML N

LHC rejects NAB’s plea in Maryam’s case

Fiscal year 2016: IMF claims data on govt guarantees reported inaccurately

FIR registered against ‘sugar mafia’: adviser

Tax assessment orders issued against 35 mills

Pakistan hires banks for three-tranche dollar bond sale

Economist explains why he opposes bill

China squeezes Western brands

SC postpones by-election in NA-75 Daska

Setback for govt: SC restores Punjab local govts

Lavrov due next month

Pakistan Day parade: Alvi says country has achieved self-reliance in defence

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.