LHC rejects NAB’s plea in Maryam’s case

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday rejected a plea of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to stop PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz from bringing her party workers on her appearance before the NAB in two inquiries.

The bench rejecting the plea of the NAB observed that the state was responsible to protect the citizens and maintain law and order and added the law would take its course if any illegal act took place.

Earlier, the NAB’s special prosecutor argued that the petition had been filed for the implementation of Article 5 of the Constitution which required every citizen to be obedient to the law.

The court asked the prosecutor, “Why have you brought this issue to the court?”

He replied the NAB wanted the court to issue a direction to Maryam Nawaz to obey the law as required under the Constitution.

“Do not involve courts in such matters and let the state perform its duty. Do you think the state is not aware of its responsibility if someone acts against the law,” the court asked the prosecutor and advised him to approach the deputy commissioner if there were issues relating to security.

The prosecutor pointed out the Rangers had been summoned to protect the office of the NAB.

“It is up to the state whether to deploy Rangers or army. Under what law this court can pass an order in this matter?” the court observed.

The court therefore disposed of the petition and asked the NAB to deal with the matter on its own.

The petition contended that the NAB summoned Maryam in two inquiries pending against her. It said at a previous appearance the respondent had gathered the political workers outside the office of NAB to deliberately hamper the proceedings and create a law and order situation.

It stated that the respondent, this time, also announced to appear before the investigation team along with the workers of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The NAB therefore asked the court to order the respondent not to appear before the NAB along with the political workers.

