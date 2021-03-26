ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
Pakistan

Covid-19 deaths cross 14,000-mark

Recorder Report 26 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Covid-19 death tally, on Thursday, crossed 14,000-mark as the country reported 63 more deaths due to Covid-19 along with detecting 3,946 new positive cases.

According to the latest Covid-19 data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), country’s Covid-19 positivity ratio also shot past 10 percent and the death toll crossed 14,028 as the country battles a third wave of the virus.

The NCOC said 38,858 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,946 returned positive, taking the national positivity ratio to 10.15 percent. Total number of Covid-19 infections, since the outbreak of the virus in Pakistan, reached 640,988.

The NCOC said the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country over the past three weeks had also increased from 16,000 to 37,985. A breakdown of the total cases showed that 263,815 cases have been detected in Sindh, 205,314 cases in Punjab, 81,787 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 19,395 in Balochistan, 53,684 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 4,977 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 12,016 in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

