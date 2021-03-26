ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices drop 4pc as new lockdowns undermine hopes for economic recovery

• Traders shrug off Suez Canal incident • Big gains unlikely until OPEC meeting on April 1 NEW YORK: Oil ...
Reuters 26 Mar 2021

• Traders shrug off Suez Canal incident

• Big gains unlikely until OPEC meeting on April 1

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell 4% per barrel on Thursday, extending a string of market weakness on renewed lockdowns in Europe and Asia to head off a rising coronavirus infection rate.

Prices lost much of the gains from the previous session that followed news of a large container ship running aground in the Suez Canal. The ship has still not been freed, but for now the market was shrugging off the blockage, as only a small percentage of the world’s crude is shipped through the canal.

Brent crude fell $2.46, or 3.8%, to settle at $61.95 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.62, or 4.3%, to settle at $58.56 a barrel.

Countries in Europe are renewing restrictions to curb COVID-19 cases, which will reduce demand from the region. Germany, the largest European economy, saw its biggest increase in coronavirus cases since January.

“Germany, Italy and other areas in the eurozone are going backwards and the demand destruction is basically overwhelming,” said Bob Yawger, trader at Mizuho in New York.

In parts of western India, authorities ordered people indoors as new coronavirus infections hit their highest level in five months.

Vaccine distribution has been faster in the United States than all but a few countries, but health experts are concerned that spring break travel will spur an increase in US COVID-19 cases.

The strong dollar also weighed on oil prices. The dollar hit a new four-month high against the euro as the US pandemic response continued to outpace Europe’s. A rising US dollar makes greenback-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, are expected to roll over their current supply curbs into May at a meeting scheduled for April 1, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters. The group recently declined to increase supply on worries that COVID-19 infections would rise again.

US crude inventories rose on Wednesday to their highest since December, adding to global supplies.

The market was also under pressure as producers faced difficulties selling to Asia, especially China. Asian buyers instead took cheaper oil from storage while refinery maintenance has reduced demand, industry sources said.

lockdowns OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices COVID19 Oil coronavirus infection Bob Yawger

Oil prices drop 4pc as new lockdowns undermine hopes for economic recovery

Fiscal year 2016: IMF claims data on govt guarantees reported inaccurately

FIR registered against ‘sugar mafia’: adviser

Tax assessment orders issued against 35 mills

Pakistan hires banks for three-tranche dollar bond sale

Economist explains why he opposes bill

China squeezes Western brands

SC postpones by-election in NA-75 Daska

Setback for govt: SC restores Punjab local govts

Lavrov due next month

Pakistan Day parade: Alvi says country has achieved self-reliance in defence

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.