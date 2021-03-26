ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia’s gasoline crack firms as Singapore inventories fall

Reuters 26 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s gasoline crack climbed on Thursday, buoyed by shrinking Singapore inventories and expectations that seasonal maintenance at regional refineries would keep supplies tight in the coming months.

However, concerns about the prospect of extended lockdowns in Europe and disruptions to the distribution of coronavirus vaccines could limit gains.

India reported its highest one-day tally of new infections and deaths and said a new “double mutant” variant of the coronavirus had been found.

The gasoline crack in Singapore rose to a near two-week high of $5.98 per barrel on Thursday, compared with $5.80 per barrel a day earlier.

By contrast, Asia’s naphtha crack fell to $100.15 per tonne, from $102.93 per tonne in the previous session.

Singapore’s light distillate inventories fell 6% to an eight-week low of 14.647 million barrels in the week to March 24, according to Enterprise Singapore data.

The inventories fell amid higher gasoline exports, the data showed.

Net exports of 90-97 RON gasoline were at 222,000 tonnes, up from 90,000 tonnes in the week before, while net exports of below 90 RON motor spirits were at 83,000 tonnes compared to net imports of 23,000 tonnes in the week to March 17.

Singapore’s naphtha net imports jump to 146,000 tonnes in the week to March 24, up from 46,000 tonnes in the week before.

Weekly Singapore light distillate inventories have averaged 15.308 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 14.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.

US gasoline inventories rose by 203,000 barrels in the week to March 19 to 232.3 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with expectations for a 1.2 million-barrel rise.

gasoline Asia’s gasoline gasoline prices gasoline market

Asia’s gasoline crack firms as Singapore inventories fall

Fiscal year 2016: IMF claims data on govt guarantees reported inaccurately

FIR registered against ‘sugar mafia’: adviser

Tax assessment orders issued against 35 mills

Pakistan hires banks for three-tranche dollar bond sale

Economist explains why he opposes bill

China squeezes Western brands

SC postpones by-election in NA-75 Daska

Setback for govt: SC restores Punjab local govts

Lavrov due next month

Pakistan Day parade: Alvi says country has achieved self-reliance in defence

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.