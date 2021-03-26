ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London’s FTSE 100 flat

Reuters 26 Mar 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 was flat on Thursday as weakness in mining and energy stocks countered gains in defensive sectors such as consumer staples and utilities, while Cineworld dropped after reporting an annual loss.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was unchanged, with miners including Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP being the biggest drags.

Consumer staples including Unilever Plc and Diageo Plc were the biggest boost to the index.

“There is an air of caution for stocks, not only in UK but across Europe as well, because today is the EU summit. It will discuss, among other things, whether to ban exports of vaccines, which should have a significant impact on the UK vaccine rollout,” said Connor Campbell, an analyst at Spreadex.

The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 indexes have recovered more than 36% and 72%, respectively, from a coronavirus-driven crash last year as investors bet on a vaccine-led economic rebound. But a recent rise in coronavirus cases has dampened sentiment.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.2%, weighed down by consumer discretionary stocks.

Cineworld fell 10.7% to the bottom of the mid-cap index, after saying it plans to ask shareholders to approve a raise in its debt ceiling next month to allow it to borrow more money to shore up its shattered finances, following a $3 billion loss in 2020.

Catering firm Compass Group rose 1.3%, after forecasting better margins in the second quarter than in the first as it trimmed costs to cope with an expected hit to revenue from most schools and offices remaining shut.

FTSE 100 FTSE FTSE 250 BHP Anglo American Unilever Plc Diageo Plc

London’s FTSE 100 flat

Fiscal year 2016: IMF claims data on govt guarantees reported inaccurately

FIR registered against ‘sugar mafia’: adviser

Tax assessment orders issued against 35 mills

Pakistan hires banks for three-tranche dollar bond sale

Economist explains why he opposes bill

China squeezes Western brands

SC postpones by-election in NA-75 Daska

Setback for govt: SC restores Punjab local govts

Lavrov due next month

Pakistan Day parade: Alvi says country has achieved self-reliance in defence

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.