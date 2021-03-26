KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Hascol Petroleum Ltd 25-03-2021 12:00 The United Insurance Co. of Pakistan Ltd 25-03-2021 15:00 Reliance Insurance Company Ltd 25-03-2021 12:00 Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 25-03-2021 14:00 The United Insurance Co. of Pakistan Ltd 25-03-2021 15:00 Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd 25-03-2021 12:00 Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 25-03-2021 10:00 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 26-03-2021 11:00 The Crescent Star Insurance Company Ltd 26-03-2021 16:30 PICIC Insurance Limited 26-03-2021 16:30 Summit Bank Limited 26-03-2021 11:00 Habib Bank Limited 26-03-2021 12:00 Progressive Insurance Company Ltd 29-03-2021 15:00 Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 29-03-2021 12:30 Asia Insurance Company Ltd 29-03-2021 15:00 Saif Power Limited 29-03-2021 12:30 Agritech Limited 30-03-2021 14:30 Engro Corporation Ltd 30-03-2021 14:30 Pakistan Refinery Limited 30-03-2021 9:30 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 30-03-2021 13:30 Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd 31-03-2021 12:30 Premier Insurance Ltd 31-03-2021 12:00 Service Industries Limited 31-03-2021 11:00 Habib Insurance Company Ltd 31-03-2021 14:00 The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd 31-03-2021 10:00 Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 31-03-2021 15:00 Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 01-04-2021 12:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 28-04-2021 14:30 =========================================================

