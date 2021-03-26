Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
26 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Hascol Petroleum Ltd 25-03-2021 12:00
The United Insurance Co.
of Pakistan Ltd 25-03-2021 15:00
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd 25-03-2021 12:00
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 25-03-2021 14:00
The United Insurance Co.
of Pakistan Ltd 25-03-2021 15:00
Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd 25-03-2021 12:00
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 25-03-2021 10:00
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 26-03-2021 11:00
The Crescent Star Insurance
Company Ltd 26-03-2021 16:30
PICIC Insurance Limited 26-03-2021 16:30
Summit Bank Limited 26-03-2021 11:00
Habib Bank Limited 26-03-2021 12:00
Progressive Insurance Company Ltd 29-03-2021 15:00
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 29-03-2021 12:30
Asia Insurance Company Ltd 29-03-2021 15:00
Saif Power Limited 29-03-2021 12:30
Agritech Limited 30-03-2021 14:30
Engro Corporation Ltd 30-03-2021 14:30
Pakistan Refinery Limited 30-03-2021 9:30
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 30-03-2021 13:30
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd 31-03-2021 12:30
Premier Insurance Ltd 31-03-2021 12:00
Service Industries Limited 31-03-2021 11:00
Habib Insurance Company Ltd 31-03-2021 14:00
The Pakistan General
Insurance Co. Ltd 31-03-2021 10:00
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 31-03-2021 15:00
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 01-04-2021 12:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 28-04-2021 14:30
=========================================================
