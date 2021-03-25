World
UK records 63 deaths from COVID-19, 6,397 new cases
- The 63 daily deaths were down from the 98 recorded the day before, continuing the downward trend in fatalities.
Updated 26 Mar 2021
LONDON: The United Kingdom recorded a further 63 deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days, and 6,397 new cases, official data showed.
Case numbers were up from the 5,605 recorded the day before.
Public Health England also said that 28.99 million people have received the first dose of a vaccine.
