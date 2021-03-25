Pakistan
SC suspends re-polling on NA-75 Daska
- A three member SC bench gave the directions during hearing of a petition on Thursday.
25 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has suspended re-polling on NA-75 Daska scheduled to be held on April 10.
A three member Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial gave the directions during hearing of a petition here on Thursday.
The petition was filed by PTI leader Ali Asjad Malhi challenging Election Commission of Pakistan's order for re-polling in the entire NA-75 constituency.
