Pakistan
PM felicitated Armed Forces, organizers for holding a successful parade
- He said that culture of all provinces including Azad Kashmir and GB was presented in the form of a bouquet.
25 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated the all three wings of the Armed Forces and organizers for holding a successful parade event in connection with Pakistan Day in Islamabad.
In a message today (Thursday), the Prime Minister said that all troops of Armed Forces and friendly countries have presented wonderful performance at the event.
He said that culture of all provinces including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan was presented in the form of a bouquet.
