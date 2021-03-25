ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
Pakistan desires peace in region for common prosperity: President

  • Prime Minister could not attend the ceremony after he was tested positive for coronavirus five days ago.
APP 25 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan desired to extend a message of goodwill to regional countries for a common prosperity, but its intention must not be misconstrued as weakness.

“In case of any misadventure, Pakistan is capable of thwarting it with full force,” the president said in his address at the joint armed forces parade held at the Parade Avenue near Shakarparian Hills.

The March 23 Pakistan Day parade, which was rescheduled to March 25 due to inclement weather, was attended by civil and military leaders, parliamentarians and foreign dignitaries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan could not attend the ceremony after he was tested positive for coronavirus five days ago.

President Alvi said Pakistan believed in promoting cooperation in the South Asia, which was already facing hindrance in development due to mutual conflicts and discords.

“The goal of national and regional development can only be achieved in the environment of peace and by refraining from all kinds of aggression and exploitation,” he stressed.

The president felicitated the nation on Pakistan Day, saying the occasion was a reminder to renew the pledges of religious, cultural and fundamental freedoms.

He said the comprehensive Pakistan Resolution of 1940 set a guiding principle for the Muslims of Sub-continent to achieve the goal of a separate homeland under the untiring struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The nation’s journey commencing in 1947 in difficult situations was moving ahead with remarkable success in the fields of education, economy, politics and defence, he added.

Dr Alvi lauded the armed forces for their valour and bravery in defending the frontiers of the country, and rendering immense sacrifices for the safety of the nation. They remained ever-ready in dealing with the challenges, might it be terrorism, natural calamities or disasters.

“From barren deserts to the high-altitude Siachen and the vast skies to the depth of oceans, our armed forces are acting as a strong defence line,” he said.

He mentioned the complete eradication of terrorist networks by the armed forces through the Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad that restored normalcy across the country.

