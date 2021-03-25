UK public inflation expectations cool again in March

LONDON: The British public's expectations for inflation in the coming year fell in March to 2.7% from 2.9% last month, a survey from investment bank Citi and pollsters YouGov showed on Thursday.

For the longer term, inflation expectations fell to 3.1% from 3.3% in February.

Economists from Citi said improvements in the economic outlook appeared to be reducing fears of high inflation and uncertainty among members of the public.

"All of these developments suggest the risks surrounding inflation expectations - and in particular the risk expectations could become de-anchored to the upside - may be beginning to ease," the said.