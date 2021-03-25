ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
CS chairs meeting to review arrangements for NA-249 by-election

  • Chief Secretary Sindh said that all possible facilities would be provided to the Election Commission by the provincial government.
PPI 25 Mar 2021

KARACHI: An important meeting on NA-249 by-elections was held at Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah to review security and administrative arrangements for NA-249 by-election.

Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh, Secretary School Ahmed Bukhsh Narejo, Secretary College Khalid Haider Shah, DIG South Javed Akbar Riaz, Regional Election Commissioner Karachi Syed Nadeem Haider, Deputy Commissioner West Saleemullah Odho, DC Kiamari Mukhtiar Ali Abro, SSP Kiamari Fida Hussain Janwari and SSP West Sahai Aziz Talpur attended the meeting.

In the meeting, Chauhan said that election would be held on April 29 on the vacant seat of NA-249, adding that the number of registered voters in NA-249 is 339,405 and 277 polling stations. The Provincial Election Commissioner added that the violations of the code of conduct would not be tolerated in election.

Violations of the code of conduct in Daska election caused problems. He appreciated that the steps taken by the Sindh government during the election and said that the peaceful election in Sanghar, Umerkot and Malir in Sindh were made possible due to the cooperation of the Sindh government.

He further said that the scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates of all parties would be completed on March 25. It was decided at the meeting that CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations during NA-249.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that all possible facilities would be provided to the Election Commission by the provincial government.

He directed the Commissioner Karachi to remain in touch with the Provincial Election Commissioner for further arrangements. Shah directed the police officers to ensure security during the election campaign of political parties.

The Chief Secretary Sindh directed the Deputy Commissioner concerned to ensure the provision of necessary missing facilities at the polling stations.

During the meeting, DIG South gave a briefing on security arrangements during the election.

