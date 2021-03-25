ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall over 1pc as surging COVID-19 cases renew growth worries

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex each fell 1.5% to 14,324.90 and 48,440.12, respectively. The indexes had dropped nearly 2% in the previous session.
  • "The uncertainty will persist over the next few months, until the vaccines become available in India for all adults."
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed sharply lower for a second straight session on Thursday, led by losses in energy and technology companies, due to renewed concerns over the impact of surging coronavirus cases on economic growth.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex each fell 1.5% to 14,324.90 and 48,440.12, respectively. The indexes had dropped nearly 2% in the previous session.

India's daily COVID-19 cases hit a five-month high on Thursday and the country put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India to meet domestic demand.

"Although the Indian gross domestic product has reverted to pre-covid levels in the third and fourth quarter, uncertainty related to the near-term outlook has risen considerably in the recent weeks, following the spate of new Covid-19 infections," Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA said in a note.

"The uncertainty will persist over the next few months, until the vaccines become available in India for all adults."

India's central bank governor, Shaktikanta Das, called the increase in COVID-19 cases a "matter of concern", but said the country was better prepared to tackle the situation.

The Nifty energy index fell 2.9%, dragged down by a 2.7% fall in heavyweight Reliance Industries.

The Nifty information technology index fell 2.2%, led by a more than 1% drop in Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

Only six Nifty 50 stocks traded in the positive territory.

Shares of speciality chemicals maker Laxmi Organic Industries surged nearly 19% in their market debut in Mumbai, while those of engineering company Craftsman Automation dropped 8.8%.

NSE Nifty 50 index rose benchmark S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex Indian share

Indian shares fall over 1pc as surging COVID-19 cases renew growth worries

SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan shows off military might amid fears of COVID-19 third wave

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters