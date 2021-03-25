Daniel Pearl murder case: SC allows to shift Omar Sheikh to Kot Lakhpat Jail owing to security reasons

(Karachi) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has granted permission to shift key accused in Daniel Pearl murder case, Omar Sheikh, to Kot Lakhpat Jail owing to security reasons, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the Supreme Court heard petitions against the release of the accused in the murder case of American journalist Daniel Pearl. A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, directed the Punjab government to submit a report on the steps taken to transfer Omar Sheikh to Lahore jail.

During proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked why Omar Sheikh has not been transferred to Lahore yet despite the court order.

The honorable judge remarked that there are many high security areas and Omar Sheikh can be shifted there, we are not ordering the permanent release of Omar Sheikh.

On this occasion, the Additional Advocate General Punjab told the court that if Omar Sheikh is shifted to a rest house, he will have to seek the help of Rangers and Army. Omar Sheikh will be kept in a government house within the jail premises in Lahore.

The court allowed Omar Sheikh to be transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail and said that the Punjab government should provide facilities.

The Attorney General assured the court that Omar Sheikh would be transferred to Punjab in a week. The court also summoned the chief secretary Punjab for the next hearing and adjourned the case.