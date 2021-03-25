Sindh education department announces exam schedule for all students

The Sindh education department on Thursday issued the exam schedule for the ongoing academic year.

As per details, Examinations for nursery till class eight will be held from June 7, while matriculation exams will be held from July 1 till July 15 across the province.

Moreover, Intermediate examinations will be held from July 28 and will continue till August 16.

It was also decided that examinations will be held in two shifts – morning and evening shifts, read the notification.

The results for all grades till class eight will be announced on June 26. The results of the class 10 examinations will be announced on September 15, 2021, and the results for class 11 will be announced within two months after the announcement of matric results.

Meanwhile, the results of class 12 will be announced on October 15, 2021.