ANL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
AVN 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.52%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.94%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.72%)
KAPCO 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.99%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.51%)
PIBTL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.19%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PRL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.57%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.71%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.67%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 28.73 (0.58%)
BR30 26,152 Increased By ▲ 361.79 (1.4%)
KSE100 45,783 Increased By ▲ 238.38 (0.52%)
KSE30 18,882 Increased By ▲ 81.56 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Financials help Hang Seng overcome tech slump; China blue-chips slip

Reuters 25 Mar 2021

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up on Thursday, as gains in financials and consumer stocks offset the impact of a tech rout following overnight Nasdaq losses, after the US securities regulator moved to impose measures that could delist some Chinese firms from American exchanges.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesdsay adopted measures under the Trump-era Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which aims to remove Chinese companies from US exchanges if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

The Hang Seng index was up 0.04% at 27,928.26 by the midday break, with financials up 1.37%. It slipped as much as 1.48% earlier, dragged down by a 4.95% drop in the Hang Seng TECH index on the SEC news.

The TECH index trimmed losses to end the morning session down 1.9%.

Companies with US listings led declines, with JD.com , Alibaba and NetEase falling between 4.45% and 2.97%.

Meanwhile, China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.13% by midday and the Shanghai Composite Index was down just 0.01%.

Chinese H-shares fell 0.9%.

Investors are overreacting to the SEC news, said Alex Wong, director at Ample Finance Group, Hong Kong, adding that the move would have little overall impact on the territory.

Tech firms also faced pressure from reports that China is considering creating a state-backed joint venture with domestic tech firms to oversee user data.

Data monitoring would remain a "lingering concern" for China's tech investors, said Dave Wang, portfolio manager at Singapore's Nuvest Capital.

"The market is going through a 'sell first, ask questions later' phase ... investors think (authorities) want to use the big tech firms to monitor citizens," he said, adding, users may leave such platforms.

Chinese apparel and clothing companies, however, surged over a social media storm on Xinjiang cotton.

ANTA Sports Products Ltd jumped 7.77% after it said it will continue to use Chinese cotton, including from Xinjiang.

