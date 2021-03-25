ANL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
SHC grants bail to Haleem Shaikh in rioting and violence cases

  • The court has ordered Shaikh to deposit surety bonds of Rs0.2 million for each case
  • Haleem Shaikh's lawyer had alleged that his client was booked in the cases on the directives of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah
Fahad Zulfikar 25 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted bail to Sindh Assembly’s Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh in cases related to rioting and terrorism, local media reported on Thursday.

The court has ordered Shaikh to deposit surety bonds of Rs0.2 million for each case. The cases pertain to attack on police and interference in government duties and disruption.

Haleem Shaikh's lawyer had alleged that his client was booked in the cases on the directives of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He stated that the cases are based on political revenge.

The opposition leader approached the SHC after an anti-terrorism court had rejected his bail pleas.

In February, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had sent Haleem Shaikh to jail on judicial remand.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused had attempted to intervene into the polling process during the PS-88 by-elections.

On February 16, Haleem Adil Shaikh was taken into custody by police for violating the orders of Election Commission of Pakistan.

Karachi police arrested Shaikh from PS-88 Malir after the PTI leader refused to leave the constituency. The ECP's laws state that a public office holder cannot visit any constituency during the by-elections.

The Election Commission had issued orders to expel the leader from Karachi polling stations. The ECP reportedly received complaints of Adil carrying and weapons at the stations.

