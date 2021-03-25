ANL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
AVN 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.52%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.94%)
DGKC 126.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.08%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.98%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
HASCOL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.71%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.85%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
PAEL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.51%)
PIBTL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.09%)
PPL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PRL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.05%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TRG 164.40 Increased By ▲ 8.55 (5.49%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,941 Increased By ▲ 26.68 (0.54%)
BR30 26,126 Increased By ▲ 335.24 (1.3%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By ▲ 218.99 (0.48%)
KSE30 18,865 Increased By ▲ 64.25 (0.34%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German COVID-19 cases jump by most since early Jan

  • Germany's struggle to contain a second wave of the coronavirus that has now morphed into a third lies in stark contrast to its successful containment of the first outbreak early last year.
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

BERLIN: The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany jumped on Thursday by 22,657 to 2.713 million, the biggest increase since Jan. 9 as the country struggles to agree measures to contain the third wave of the pandemic.

The reported death toll rose by 228 to 75,440, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the last seven days, which the German government has used as a key metric to decide on lockdown steps, rose to 113 from 108 on Wednesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected on Wednesday demands for a vote of confidence in her government over a U-turn on a circuit-breaker lockdown over Easter that compounded discontent with her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany's struggle to contain a second wave of the coronavirus that has now morphed into a third lies in stark contrast to its successful containment of the first outbreak early last year.

Germans have been largely supportive of lockdowns but a sluggish vaccination campaign, a face mask corruption scandal involving two conservative lawmakers and delays in test kit deliveries have been tearing at their patience.

Chancellor Angela Merkel coronavirus cases Coronavirus died Germany jumped

German COVID-19 cases jump by most since early Jan

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters