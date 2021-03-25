ANL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
ASC 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
AVN 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.52%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.94%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.33%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
KAPCO 43.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.73%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.09%)
PPL 91.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TRG 164.90 Increased By ▲ 9.05 (5.81%)
UNITY 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 28.51 (0.58%)
BR30 26,148 Increased By ▲ 357.23 (1.39%)
KSE100 45,784 Increased By ▲ 239.36 (0.53%)
KSE30 18,884 Increased By ▲ 83.16 (0.44%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

US says promoting chip cooperation with Taiwan is a priority

  • Foreign governments and companies have also beseeched Taiwan to help resolve a shortage of auto chips which have idled factories around the world.
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

TAIPEI: The United States and Taiwan are natural partners when it comes to semiconductors and promoting this cooperation is a US priority, the de facto US ambassador in Taiwan said on Thursday.

Washington has increasingly viewed tech-powerhouse and democratically ruled Taiwan as a key part of its strategy to shift global supply chains away from China, especially when it comes to technology and chip companies.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new chip fabrication plant for Power chip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp in central Taiwan, Brent Christensen, director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), said he was there "to restate the US government's focus on supply chain security".

"Both President Biden and President Tsai have rightly identified the semiconductor industry as a key strategic priority, not only for economic innovation, but also national security," he said, according to a transcript of his comments provided by his office.

Christensen pointed to last year's launch of the US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue as a way the two can "build a coalition to counter the PRC's unfair economic and investment policies", referring to the People's Republic of China.

"The United States and Taiwan are the globe's most natural partners in the semiconductor supply chain with an abundance of companies across the value chain, and it will continue to be an AIT priority to support this cooperation."

Taiwan President Tsai, attending the same event, said she would guarantee that the government will fully support the development of the semiconductor industry, describing it as a "mountain range protecting the country".

Taiwan's central role in producing chips has shot into focus during the COVID-19 pandemic, with soaring demand for laptops, tablets and other equipment to power the work-from-home trend benefiting firms like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , the world's largest contract chipmaker.

Foreign governments and companies have also beseeched Taiwan to help resolve a shortage of auto chips which have idled factories around the world.

US companies are not standing still either, and this week Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity.

China United States Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp President Joe Biden Tsai Ing PRC's US Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue

US says promoting chip cooperation with Taiwan is a priority

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters