Markets
Brent oil may hover below $64.51
- A five-wave cycle from $71.38 ended at $60.27 on Tuesday. Over the next few days, this cycle will be partially or totally reversed.
25 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: Brent oil faces a resistance at $64.51 per barrel. It may hover below this level for one day or retrace towards $62.89.
A five-wave cycle from $71.38 ended at $60.27 on Tuesday. Over the next few days, this cycle will be partially or totally reversed.
The narrow congestion area between March 19 and March 22 strengthens the resistance at $64.51, making a further gain less possible. At least, oil may consolidate below this level for a while.
A break above $64.51 could lead to a gain into $65.83-$67.14 range.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi
Brent oil may hover below $64.51
IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress
IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase
Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths
UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM
Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears
AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data
Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight
Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad
IMF board approves loan tranche?
Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election
Read more stories
Comments