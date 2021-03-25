Brent oil may hover below $64.51

SINGAPORE: Brent oil faces a resistance at $64.51 per barrel. It may hover below this level for one day or retrace towards $62.89.

A five-wave cycle from $71.38 ended at $60.27 on Tuesday. Over the next few days, this cycle will be partially or totally reversed.

The narrow congestion area between March 19 and March 22 strengthens the resistance at $64.51, making a further gain less possible. At least, oil may consolidate below this level for a while.

A break above $64.51 could lead to a gain into $65.83-$67.14 range.

