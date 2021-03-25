ANL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
ASC 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
ASL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
DGKC 126.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.08%)
EPCL 55.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.61%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
HASCOL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.8%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.35%)
KAPCO 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.04%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.58%)
PAEL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.51%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.09%)
PPL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
PTC 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.73%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 9.15 (5.87%)
UNITY 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,942 Increased By ▲ 28.04 (0.57%)
BR30 26,142 Increased By ▲ 351.51 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By ▲ 218.41 (0.48%)
KSE30 18,867 Increased By ▲ 66.09 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Brent oil may hover below $64.51

  • A five-wave cycle from $71.38 ended at $60.27 on Tuesday. Over the next few days, this cycle will be partially or totally reversed.
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil faces a resistance at $64.51 per barrel. It may hover below this level for one day or retrace towards $62.89.

A five-wave cycle from $71.38 ended at $60.27 on Tuesday. Over the next few days, this cycle will be partially or totally reversed.

The narrow congestion area between March 19 and March 22 strengthens the resistance at $64.51, making a further gain less possible. At least, oil may consolidate below this level for a while.

A break above $64.51 could lead to a gain into $65.83-$67.14 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

