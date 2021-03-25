NY coffee poised to fall to $1.2210

SINGAPORE: New York May coffee is poised to break a support at $1.2645 per lb and fall to $1.2210.

After two failed attempts, the contract may succeed this time. It has broken a rising trendline and completed a pullback.

The uptrend from the Nov. 4, 2020 low of $1.0655 may have reversed.

Resistance is at $1.2910, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1.3125-$1.3345 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.