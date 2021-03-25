CBOT corn biased to retest support at $5.47-1/2

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn is biased to retest a support at $5.47-1/2 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $5.41-3/4.

The rise from the March 4 low of $5.29-1/4 has adopted a corrective wave mode, which suggests a possible drop towards this level over the next few days.

Only a rise above $5.56 could confirm the extension of the uptrend towards $5.60-1/4 to $5.65-1/4 range.

