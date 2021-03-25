Markets
CBOT corn biased to retest support at $5.47-1/2
- Only a rise above $5.56 could confirm the extension of the uptrend towards $5.60-1/4 to $5.65-1/4 range.
25 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn is biased to retest a support at $5.47-1/2 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $5.41-3/4.
The rise from the March 4 low of $5.29-1/4 has adopted a corrective wave mode, which suggests a possible drop towards this level over the next few days.
Only a rise above $5.56 could confirm the extension of the uptrend towards $5.60-1/4 to $5.65-1/4 range.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi
CBOT corn biased to retest support at $5.47-1/2
IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress
IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase
Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths
UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM
Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears
AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data
Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight
Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad
IMF board approves loan tranche?
Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election
Read more stories
Comments