ANL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.78%)
ASC 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
AVN 95.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.94%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.12%)
EPCL 55.35 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.17%)
FCCL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
HASCOL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.16%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.58%)
PAEL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PPL 91.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.67%)
PTC 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.99%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TRG 165.20 Increased By ▲ 9.35 (6%)
UNITY 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.42%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,944 Increased By ▲ 29.76 (0.61%)
BR30 26,157 Increased By ▲ 366.48 (1.42%)
KSE100 45,788 Increased By ▲ 243.94 (0.54%)
KSE30 18,889 Increased By ▲ 88.18 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares set to open lower tracking Wall Street slump

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade.
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

Australian shares were set to open slightly lower on Thursday, tracking a weaker performance on Wall Street as tech losses dragged the major indexes down.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 41.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade.

Australian shares New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX S&P/NZX 50 WallStreet benchmark rose 0.5%

Australia shares set to open lower tracking Wall Street slump

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters