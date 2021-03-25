ANL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.24%)
ASC 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
AVN 97.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.83%)
BOP 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.32%)
DGKC 126.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.36%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.99%)
HASCOL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.6%)
HUBC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.69%)
KAPCO 42.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.95%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
MLCF 47.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.2%)
PAEL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.33%)
PIBTL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
POWER 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.71%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
PRL 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 166.55 Increased By ▲ 10.70 (6.87%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 55.27 (1.12%)
BR30 26,289 Increased By ▲ 498.24 (1.93%)
KSE100 45,951 Increased By ▲ 406.38 (0.89%)
KSE30 18,981 Increased By ▲ 180.65 (0.96%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Netherlands beaten by Turkey, France held by Ukraine in World Cup qualifiers

  • The Paris Saint-Germain defender had a late chance to make amends, but headed too close to away goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan.
AFP 25 Mar 2021

PARIS: The Netherlands slumped to a dramatic 4-2 defeat by Turkey in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, while reigning champions France were held by Ukraine despite a brilliant Antoine Griezmann goal and Belgium came from behind to beat Wales.

European champions Portugal battled to a 1-0 victory over Azerbaijan, but 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia lost 1-0 in Slovenia as they started their bid to reach the finals in Qatar.

In Istanbul, Turkey led 3-0 shortly after half-time through two Burak Yilmaz goals and a Hakan Calhanoglu strike, but substitutes Davy Klaassen and Luuk de Jong gave Frank de Boer's Dutchmen hope.

Yilmaz's wonderful free-kick sealed him a hat-trick and Turkey a crucial win, though, in a match between the two favourites to qualify from Group G.

"Very disappointing result, and also the way that result came about," De Boer told NOS TV.

The defeat was a dreadful start to the campaign for the Netherlands, who failed to qualify for either Euro 2016 or the 2018 World Cup, but are one of the fancied sides ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 finals this year.

France kicked off their title defence with a 1-1 draw against Ukraine at the Stade de France.

Griezmann curled a fine finish from outside the box into the top corner in the 19th minute to draw level with David Trezeguet in fourth place on France's all-time goalscoring list, with 34.

But Presnel Kimpembe put through his own net before the hour mark to draw Ukraine level.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender had a late chance to make amends, but headed too close to away goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan.

"We need more accuracy and movement against these opponents," France coach Didier Deschamps told TF1. "Qualifying is a long haul and not a long, quiet river, it never has been."

The other game in Group D saw Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina draw 2-2, with Teemu Pukki netting twice for the Finns in Helsinki. "It left a bad taste in my mouth," said Pukki. "I'm a bit gutted we couldn't get the three points."

france Turkey Ukraine Netherlands Paris Saint Germain Didier Deschamps World Cup qualifiers Georgiy Bushchan Burak Yilmaz goals

Netherlands beaten by Turkey, France held by Ukraine in World Cup qualifiers

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Covid-19 hotspots, including Islamabad: Federal govt says schools to remain closed till April 11

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters