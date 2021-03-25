ANL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.24%)
ASC 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.55%)
ASL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 96.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.47%)
BOP 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.23%)
DGKC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.4%)
EPCL 55.08 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.67%)
FCCL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.18%)
HASCOL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.14%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.69%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.14%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
MLCF 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.33%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.92%)
PPL 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
PRL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
PTC 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
TRG 166.97 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (7.14%)
UNITY 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 4,972 Increased By ▲ 57.61 (1.17%)
BR30 26,318 Increased By ▲ 527.19 (2.04%)
KSE100 45,967 Increased By ▲ 422.37 (0.93%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By ▲ 186.91 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Drama in Congress as tech CEOs face fury over disinformation

  • Zuckerberg meanwhile said Facebook has ramped up its efforts "to keep hate and violence off our platform" and offered a proposal to address concerns about liability of online platforms, suggesting that each platform have systems in place to weed out illegal content.
AFP 25 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: Tech CEOs defended their platforms' practices as they girded for a fresh grilling Thursday from US lawmakers angered over rampant disinformation about the US elections, the Capitol attack and Covid-19.

The leaders of Facebook, Google and Twitter sought to head off critics leading into a House of Representatives hearing, the latest in a series highlighting concerns over moderating online content.

The remote video hearing is the fourth for Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey since last July and the third for Google's Sundar Pichai: evidence of how the companies' vast economic and political power has landed them squarely in the crosshairs of Democrats and Republicans alike.

"Whether it be falsehoods about the Covid-19 vaccine or debunked claims of election fraud, these online platforms have allowed misinformation to spread, intensifying national crises with real-life, grim consequences for public health and safety," said the heads of the two congressional subcommittees holding the hearing, in a statement.

The tech CEOs said they were doing their best to keep out harmful content.

"Every day Twitter grapples with complex considerations on how to address extremism and misinformation," Dorsey said in his written testimony released in advance by the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

"Our efforts to combat misinformation, however, must be linked to earning trust. Without trust, we know the public will continue to question our enforcement actions."

Pichai said Google is dedicated to giving people "trustworthy content and opportunities for free expression across our platforms, while limiting the reach of harmful misinformation."

Zuckerberg meanwhile said Facebook has ramped up its efforts "to keep hate and violence off our platform" and offered a proposal to address concerns about liability of online platforms, suggesting that each platform have systems in place to weed out illegal content.

Zuckerberg said that "people of all political persuasions want to know that companies are taking responsibility for combatting unlawful content and activity on their platforms."

He maintained that Congress "should consider making platforms' intermediary liability protection for certain types of unlawful content conditional on companies' ability to meet best practices to combat the spread of this content."

Twitter Mark Zuckerberg US lawmakers COVID19 Capitol attack Sundar Pichai Tech CEOs

Drama in Congress as tech CEOs face fury over disinformation

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Covid-19 hotspots, including Islamabad: Federal govt says schools to remain closed till April 11

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters