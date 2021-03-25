Drama in Congress as tech CEOs face fury over disinformation

WASHINGTON: Tech CEOs defended their platforms' practices as they girded for a fresh grilling Thursday from US lawmakers angered over rampant disinformation about the US elections, the Capitol attack and Covid-19.

The leaders of Facebook, Google and Twitter sought to head off critics leading into a House of Representatives hearing, the latest in a series highlighting concerns over moderating online content.

The remote video hearing is the fourth for Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey since last July and the third for Google's Sundar Pichai: evidence of how the companies' vast economic and political power has landed them squarely in the crosshairs of Democrats and Republicans alike.

"Whether it be falsehoods about the Covid-19 vaccine or debunked claims of election fraud, these online platforms have allowed misinformation to spread, intensifying national crises with real-life, grim consequences for public health and safety," said the heads of the two congressional subcommittees holding the hearing, in a statement.

The tech CEOs said they were doing their best to keep out harmful content.

"Every day Twitter grapples with complex considerations on how to address extremism and misinformation," Dorsey said in his written testimony released in advance by the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

"Our efforts to combat misinformation, however, must be linked to earning trust. Without trust, we know the public will continue to question our enforcement actions."

Pichai said Google is dedicated to giving people "trustworthy content and opportunities for free expression across our platforms, while limiting the reach of harmful misinformation."

Zuckerberg meanwhile said Facebook has ramped up its efforts "to keep hate and violence off our platform" and offered a proposal to address concerns about liability of online platforms, suggesting that each platform have systems in place to weed out illegal content.

Zuckerberg said that "people of all political persuasions want to know that companies are taking responsibility for combatting unlawful content and activity on their platforms."

He maintained that Congress "should consider making platforms' intermediary liability protection for certain types of unlawful content conditional on companies' ability to meet best practices to combat the spread of this content."