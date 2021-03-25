ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
Mar 25, 2021
Pakistan Day parade today: Security in Islamabad on high alert

Recorder Report 25 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies have put security on high alert in the capital city to avert any untoward incident on the eve of Pakistan Day parade today (Thursday), which was rescheduled on March 22nd due to bad weather.

Over 1,500 personnel of Islamabad police in addition to personnel of Pakistan Army and Rangers will perform security duties in and adjacent areas of the parade ground.

Three-layer security arrangements have been made under which personnel of Pakistan Army have been deployed in the inner cordon and police in the outer cordon, police sources said.

A senior official of the police said that the city police and Rangers had enhanced their patrolling in the city especially at the important points for the last many days. Cellular services in the twin cities are likely to remain suspended during the parade, he said, adding that the city police had also conducted combing in the forest areas and done checking of the guest houses in the city.

The government has announced a local holiday on March 25 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and the administration has already closed marriage halls, guest houses, hotels, and kiosks falling in the vicinity of the parade venue, and stopped construction work on under construction building in the area.

The official said that the high ups of the Islamabad police have directed all the police officials including all Superintendent Police (SPs), Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure foolproof security arrangements on eve of Pakistan Day parade.

Directives have also been issued to police officers for maintaining close co-ordination among all wings of city police including with the other staff members.

To ensure smooth flow of traffic, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised traffic plan under which heavy traffic will not be allowed to enter premises of Islamabad on March 25th. Small vehicles coming from Lahore will use route of Rawat T-Cross to reach motorway after passing through Rawalpindi Saddar Road and Peshawar GT Road.

Vehicles coming from Airport Rawalpindi will use Expressway and to be diverted from Khanna Bridge.

They may use Lehtrar Road, Captain Naeem Tufail Shaheed Chowk (Taramri Chowk), Park Road, Rawal Dam Chowk, Murree Road to reach G sectors or Kashmir Highway.

Those motorists traveling for Murree may take turn from Kashmir Chowk and travel towards their destination from Bhara Kahu.

Those going to the Islamabad Airport or Lahore will use 9th Avenue, Murree Road, Rawal Road and take right turn from Koral Flyover.

The motorists coming from the motorway may use Kashmir Highway to move towards Aabpara, Bhara Kaku, and Murree.

Faizabad will remain completely close for all types of traffic, while Expressway will also be closed from Khanna Bridge to Faizabad for small vehicles.

Likewise, Faisal Avenue will be closed from Zero Point to Faizabad and Murree Road to remain close from Rawal Dam Chowk to Faizabad on these days.

Road users may receive latest traffic updates by tuning ITP FM 92.4 as well as via sending SMS on the phone number 03310487487.

