KP govt constitutes cabinet body on police reforms

Recorder Report 25 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: The PTI-led provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday constituted a cabinet committee comprising two cabinet members Shahram Khan Tarakai, Shaukat Yousafzai and Special Assistant to KP CM on Information for thorough review the proposed reforms in police and to finalize recommendations for the consideration in the provincial cabinet.

It was also decided that Secretary Home, Secretary Law, Advocate General and high ups of police department will provide technical assistance to the cabinet committee in finalizing the recommendations.

The committee was constituted in a meeting held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. Besides provincial ministers Shahram Tarakai, Shaukat Yousafzai and Special Assistant to KP CM Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Advocate General, Shumail Butt, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and high ups of police department also attended the meeting. Participants of the meeting were given detailed briefing on the proposed police reforms.

Speaking in the meeting, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that introducing reforms in government departments and institutions is an important part of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s manifesto and one of the top priority areas of the incumbent government. ms.

The chief minister said that people have voted PTI to power for introducing reforms and ensuring transparency and merit. He has further said that reforms initiatives would be continued to strengthen institutions and improve their efficiency with the aim to facilitate the public to the optimum level and to ensure better service delivery.

He remarked that large scale reforms were introduced in police system during the previous government of PTI giving unprecedented autonomy to the police.

He said that the incumbent provincial government also intends to further improve those reforms. However, he added that autonomy of police would not be compromised at all.

Mahmood Khan maintained that police reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of police by further strengthening it adding that besides police, reforms will continue to be introduced in other departments and institutions as well so that their capacity could be enhanced and public service delivery could be improved upto the public expectations.

He stressed the need of consultations with the police before finalizing any recommendation to this effect and said that since it is police which is going to implement reforms on ground, as such its input as major stake holder is very important.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

