ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton dips

Reuters 25 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures fell on Wednesday to the lowest in more than a month on a stronger dollar and expectations that rainfall in Texas would be beneficial for the natural fibre crop.

Cotton contracts for May fell 1.16 cent, or 1.4%, to 82.37 cents per lb at 12:42 p.m. EDT (1642 GMT).

The contract fell to 81.91 cents earlier, its lowest since Feb. 4.

“West Texas is still in drought but in the last week or so there has been some rains, some snow and it’s (also) snowing and raining right now in north Texas so, that is somewhat beneficial (to the crop),” said Rogers Varner, president of Varner Brokerage in Cleveland.

The US dollar rose to a four-month high against key rivals, making cotton costlier for other currency holding investors.

“Demand has been very good. We might see some deterioration in tomorrow’s report, but it has been very steady and good,” Varner said. Market participants are currently awaiting the US Department of Agriculture’s weekly export sales report, due on Thursday.

“Internationally, there are rumours that textile orders from the EU (European Union) are being either postponed or cancelled as another economic shutdown looms,” Louis Rose, director of research and analytics at Tennessee-based Rose Commodity Group, said in a note.

Though German Chancellor Angela Merkel ditched a plan for an extended Easter holiday to try to break a third COVID-19 wave, France may widen its restrictions to three other regions and Belgium imposes new lockdown measures.

Total futures market volume rose by 1,385 to 20,146 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 326 to 229,612 contracts in the previous session.

Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of March 23 totalled 95,802 480-lb bales, down from 99,239 in the previous session.

Cotton Dollar ICE cotton Varner Brokerage Rogers Varner

Cotton dips

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Covid-19 hotspots, including Islamabad: Federal govt says schools to remain closed till April 11

Most of BITs to be scrapped

Assets, deposits of IBI post robust growth in CY20

KE-arbitration agreement: Ministerial body decides to place case before ECC

Congress to grill US internet giants

Gilani’s petition turned down

Nawaz’s passport renewal plea rejected

TIP urges govt to ban vaccine import by private sector

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.