Bullion prices on Wednesday

Updated 25 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Wednesday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 91907.00 (per 10 gram)
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1174.55 (per 10 gram)
