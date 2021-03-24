ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
Pakistan

Restaurants, shopping centers fined for not following COVID-19 SOPs

APP Updated 25 Mar 2021

RAWALPINDI: The district administration imposed Rs. 44,000 fine on various centers including restaurants, shops and bus terminals over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), issued by the government to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic.

According to details, the district administration during its ongoing drive inspected 19 marriage halls and 57 restaurants and found violation at 6 restaurants.

A fine of Rs. 13,000 was imposed on 6 restaurants while 13 outlets were fined of Rs. 24,500.

The teams also carried out raids at 7 intercity bus terminals and imposed Rs. 3500 fine while Rs. 3000 was enforced on violation of SOPs at public places.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq told media that strict action was being taken against the violators of COVID-19 SOPs.

He asked the people to strictly follow SOPs related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce the chance of COVID-19 spread as the government has allowed businesses to meet public need.

