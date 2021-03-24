World
Sudan to receive first batch of Sinopharm vaccines
24 Mar 2021
KHARTOUM: Sudan will receive its first shipment of 250,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, state news agency SUNA said on Wednesday.
Sudan became the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to receive vaccine doses through the COVAX facility this month when 828,000 doses of the shot produced by AstraZeneca arrived in the East African country.
