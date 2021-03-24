ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

AstraZeneca likely to release new statement on its COVID-19 vaccine

  • AstraZeneca said results it published on Monday in which the vaccine had demonstrated 79% efficacy were based on an interim analysis of data through Feb. 17, and it would now "immediately engage" with the independent panel monitoring the trial to share its full analysis.
  • AstraZeneca will publish up-to-date results from its major US COVID-19 vaccine trial within 48 hours.
Reuters Updated 24 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: AstraZeneca Plc is likely to release a new, modified statement about its COVID-19 vaccine after a data and safety monitoring board expressed concern that the data in its recent public statement were outdated, US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday.

AstraZeneca said results it published on Monday in which the vaccine had demonstrated 79% efficacy were based on an interim analysis of data through Feb. 17, and it would now "immediately engage" with the independent panel monitoring the trial to share its full analysis.

AstraZeneca will publish up-to-date results from its major US COVID-19 vaccine trial within 48 hours. It said on Tuesday it had reviewed the preliminary assessment of its full analysis and found it to be consistent with the interim report.

Fauci said he was concerned about miscommunication around COVID-19 vaccine efficacy but was confident a revised statement from AstraZeneca would dispel any confusion about that shot's effectiveness.

Fauci and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both expressed concern about the trajectory of the pandemic during a briefing with reporters, despite a vaccination program that has led to 84 million people in the United States getting one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We do have a lot of challenges in front of us with regard to the high level of daily infections yesterday being 54,974," Fauci said. "When you are at that level, I don't think you can declare victory."

White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said the administration was concerned about the new variant of COVID-19 in Brazil and it was having daily discussions with officials in that country.

AstraZeneca Centers for Disease Control and Prevention AstraZeneca's vaccine vaccination program AstraZeneca shots

AstraZeneca likely to release new statement on its COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11

Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters