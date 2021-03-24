ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans rise on vegetable oil rally; corn consolidates

  • Soybeans extend gains into fourth session.
  • Range-bound corn market eyes US planting estimates.
  • Wheat falls as Northern Hemisphere weather weighs.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

PARIS/CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures edged up for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as investors adjusted to tensions in vegetable oil markets while looking ahead to US planting data next week.

Corn inched down as traders awaited the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) planting estimates and continued to assess mixed crop conditions in South America.

Wheat eased as generally favourable growing conditions in the Northern Hemisphere hung over the market.

The price of the most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade was up 0.2% at $14.26 a bushel by 1238 GMT, trading close to near a two-week high touched on Tuesday.

After soybeans rose to multi-year highs in recent weeks on the back of high Chinese demand and dwindling US stocks, prices got renewed support this week from the edible oil rally, in turn linked to tight supply of oils and expectations of more US biofuel demand under President Joe Biden.

The oils rally paused on Wednesday but CBOT futures in soymeal - another by-product of soybeans - were firm.

"Soybeans continue to benefit from strong international demand and the rise in vegetable oils. This allows crushers to continue to post positive margins, despite the rise in seed prices," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

The vegetable oil tensions have helped counter pressure from the arrival of Brazil's rain-delayed soybean harvest, and improving moisture levels for developing crops in Argentina.

CBOT corn was 0.3% lower at $5.49-1/2 a bushel.

The corn market was weighing up the risk of drier conditions affecting Brazil's late planted second-crop against beneficial rains in Argentina.

Traders were assessing private forecasts of a big US corn area ahead of the USDA's March 31 estimates.

The market was also watching for further exports to China after sales of nearly 4 million tonnes were confirmed by the USDA last week.

CBOT wheat was down 1.0% at $6.28-1/2 a bushel, as a rebound on Tuesday petered out.

Rains in the US Plains have improved winter wheat crop ratings this month, according to USDA data.

Chicago soybean futures soybean crop SOYBEANS price soybean market

Soybeans rise on vegetable oil rally; corn consolidates

Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11

Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters