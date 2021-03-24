ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices supported by strong Euro factory data

  • Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% to $9,004 a tonne.
  • Copper, used in the power and construction industries, is also seen as a gauge for the health of global economy.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Wednesday as high activity levels in European factories overshadowed fears that rising coronavirus infections will stymie demand for metals and delay economic recovery.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% to $9,004 a tonne at 1240 GMT, after easing in early trade.

Euro zone economic activity made a surprise return to growth this month as factories ramped up production to the fastest pace in over 23 years, but a third wave of coronavirus infections has raised concerns over the economy going forward.

Copper, used in the power and construction industries, is also seen as a gauge for the health of global economy.

Alastair Munro at brokerage Marex Spectron said copper benefited from positive Euro PMI data, as well as a bounce in crude oil prices.

POSITIONING: Speculative long positions continued to decline, according to brokerage Marex Spectron, with the LME net speculative long last at 33% of open interest compared to a multi-year high of 62% touched last month.

STOCKS: Inventories of copper in warehouses registered with the LME have jumped to 129,950 tonnes, the highest since December, compared to 74,000 tonnes on Feb. 3. This has eased concerns over supply availability.

Visible stocks of copper on other exchanges have also climbed.

SPREADS: The premium of the LME cash copper contract over the three month contract has been erased, after it touched $62 a tonne in February.

DOLLAR: Investors in search of a safe-haven pushed the US dollar to a four-month high reflecting fears that extended lockdowns in Europe would delay a global economic revival. Potential US tax hikes and higher Sino-US tensions also boosted the dollar.

SUPPLY: Freeport-McMoRan Inc will sign a $2.8 billion deal with China's Tsingshan Holding Group on March 31 to build a copper smelter in Indonesia's Weda Bay.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was up 1.4% at $2,251 a tonne, zinc fell 0.2% to $2,833, lead gained 1.1% at $1,972 and tin was down 2.3% at $25,305, nickel added 0.3% at $16,200.

Copper prices copper output copper production copper market copper producer

Copper prices supported by strong Euro factory data

Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11

Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters