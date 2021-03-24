ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas rises on cooler forecasts, higher power generator demand

  • Traders also noted that price declines over the past four weeks have prompted power generators to burn more gas and less coal to produce electricity.
  • Front-month gas futures rose 1.8 cents, or 0.7%, to $2.526 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

US natural gas futures rose near 1% on Wednesday on near-record liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Traders also noted that price declines over the past four weeks have prompted power generators to burn more gas and less coal to produce electricity.

Front-month gas futures rose 1.8 cents, or 0.7%, to $2.526 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:13 a.m. EDT (1313 GMT).

Despite the small gain, the front-month was still down about 24% since hitting a three-month high of $3.316 per mmBtu during the Texas freeze in mid-February.

Analysts said falling demand and rising output over the past month caused utilities to pull less gas from storage in recent weeks. Some analysts think utilities will take the unusual step of adding gas to storage in March.

Over the past five years, utilities have pulled on average 51 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 19 while pulling 24 bcf during the week ended March 26.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 US states averaged 91.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, up sharply from a 28-month low of 86.5 bcfd in February, when extreme weather froze gas wells and pipes in Texas. That, however, was still much lower than the record monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would ease from 97.6 bcfd this week to 97.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday due to expectations that power generators will burn more gas and less coal.

The amount of gas flowing to US LNG export plants, meanwhile, averaged 10.6 bcfd so far in March. That compares with a four-month low of 8.5 bcfd in February, when extreme cold cut power and gas supplies to the facilities, and a monthly record high of 10.7 bcfd in December.

US natural gas liquefied natural gas LNG export natural gas exports natural gas supply natural gas and oil

US natgas rises on cooler forecasts, higher power generator demand

Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11

Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters