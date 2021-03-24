ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Greece, Cyprus want 'credible implementation' of EU dual-track approach to Turkey

  • EU leaders are set at a summit this week to spell out its proposed offer of closer economic links, mixed with threats if Ankara moves against the bloc's interests, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.
  • We agreed with the (Cypriot) President that at tomorrow 's European Council our two countries, as well as the union as a whole, must insist on the credible implementation of the dual track approach.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

ATHENS: The European Union must ensure "credible implementation" of a dual-track approach to relations with Turkey, mixing the prospect of deeper trade ties with a threat of economic sanctions, Greece's prime minister said on Wednesday.

EU leaders are set at a summit this week to spell out its proposed offer of closer economic links, mixed with threats if Ankara moves against the bloc's interests, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

But Greece is at loggerheads with Turkey over a number of issues, including the ethnically divided island of Cyprus, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the EU stance on Turkey with Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades on Wednesday. Both Greece and Cyprus are members of the EU.

"We agreed with the (Cypriot) President that at tomorrow 's European Council our two countries, as well as the union as a whole, must insist on the credible implementation of the dual track approach," Mitsotakis said after meeting Anastasiades on the sidelines of bicentennial celebrations of Greece's independence from the Ottoman empire in 1821.

Thursday's EU summit will build on a report by EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell and the executive European Commission which was released on Tuesday and calls for "modernisation and expansion of the scope of the current EU-Turkey customs union".

Anastasiades said any decision or announcement at the summit "should be fully consistent with the report of the European Commission and Borrell".

Greece's relations with Turkey deteriorated last year over territorial issues and energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean. Cyprus has been split between a Greek Cypriot south and a Turkish Cypriot north since a Turkish invasion triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup in 1974.

In an attempt to ease tensions, Turkey has withdrawn its research ships from the Cypriot sea zones and an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

"This fact is not insignificant. However, it remains to be seen whether it will last," Mitsotakis said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu urged the EU before the summit to take steps to improve the positive momentum in ties.

European Commission EU leaders credible implementation threat of economic sanctions EU foreign affairs Exclusive Economic Zone

Greece, Cyprus want 'credible implementation' of EU dual-track approach to Turkey

Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters