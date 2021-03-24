ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Czech central bank holds rates steady as hike clues awaited

  • All analysts in a Reuters poll this week forecast the main two-week repo rate to stay at 0.25%, where the central bank has kept it since last May following a series of cuts when the coronavirus pandemic started.
  • The central European country has been one of the worst-hit by the latest waves of the pandemic and the central bank has warned of risks to longer-than-expected restrictions on retail and restaurants.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

PRAGUE: The Czech National Bank kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, with the market focused on any shifts in a policy outlook that points to the possible start of hikes this year, depending on COVID-19 developments.

All analysts in a Reuters poll this week forecast the main two-week repo rate to stay at 0.25%, where the central bank has kept it since last May following a series of cuts when the coronavirus pandemic started.

But expectations of a policy tightening this year have grown. All but one respondent in the poll this week saw at least one standard, 25 basis-point rate hike by the end of 2021.

Some central bankers have said tightening could come in the second half of the year when more information about the outlook for the export-driven economy - which is forecast to grow 2.2% this year after a sharp 5.6% drop in 2020 - and its key markets will be available.

Governor Jiri Rusnok and Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky will comment on the rate decision at a press conference at 3:45 p.m. (1445 GMT), where they will also present the central bank board's assessment of risks to its current macroeconomic forecast.

The central European country has been one of the worst-hit by the latest waves of the pandemic and the central bank has warned of risks to longer-than-expected restrictions on retail and restaurants.

But industry has remained open and government stimulus, including spending and an income tax cut, is expected to keep inflationary pressure up. The headline figure eased to 2.1% in February, just above the bank's 2% target.

interest rates Czech central bank Czech National Bank policy repo rate

Czech central bank holds rates steady as hike clues awaited

Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters